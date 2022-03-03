Art Fans Launch The Indigenous Celebration New Mexico 2022 Collaboration

Artists and the supporters gathered Thursday at the Wheelwright museum to launch the Indigenous Celebration New Mexico 2022 collaboration.

The celebration brings together artists and museums in New Mexico to showcase indigenous art across multiple platforms.

The collaboration will highlight major anniversaries, exhibit openings and celebrations honoring original American art.

It’s hoped to become a major tourist attraction in the state for people seeking Native-American art.

Many of the events are scheduled in the coming months at various Santa Fe locations.

Tourism Santa Fe Executive Director Randy Randall says with COVID on the downswing, the collaboration will be great for the region.

“For this to be in the year tourism really comes back is exciting,” he said. “If we had tried to create this we couldn’t have. But the fact this was created by the people who produce these events and they’re the ones who come together, it just makes it easier for us to promote it.”

IC22, as it’s being called, is the largest ever cooperative initiative focused on celebrating and honoring Indigenous Art in the U-S and Canada.