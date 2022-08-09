BREAKING: APD locates vehicle of interest in Muslim killings, arrests driver
The Albuquerque Police Department has tracked down the vehicle believed to be involved in the recent murders of Muslim men in the city. The driver was detained and is now the primary suspect for these murders. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina announced the arrest on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. No information was given on who the suspect is, but Medina said he will update the media soon.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.