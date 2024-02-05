Removing Red Tape to Green Light Water Projects

House Bill 211 was given a due pass with a vote of 5-3 from the House Agriculture, Acequias and Water Resources Committee.

The Water Project Prioritization Bill is meant to make waste water projects eligible for funding through the Water Trust Board.

It would allow funds to be used in technical assistance and direct the Water Trust Board to prioritize any projects that attend to public health and safety.

HB 211 would also suspend legislative approval for five years in regard to projects funded by the Water Trust Board.

Bill sponsor and chair of the committee, Susan Herrera, said this is the time to get as much done as possible.

“We worked hard to expand the appropriation so that in these times of a 10 billion dollar budget we could get the most water projects we could online, funded and create clean drinking water, waste water systems, all of the above.”

HB 211 is a companion bill to HB 210, Regional Planning District Funds, which appropriates the funds for the function of HB 211.