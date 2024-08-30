Labor Day Travel: NM Drivers are a "Risk"

As Labor day weekend approaches many Americans are gearing up for the last big road trip of the season.

According to a projection from the American automobile association, domestic travel is expected to be up 9% from this time last year.

Forbes Advisor ranked the 50 states across 13 metrics to determine the 15 riskiest states to drive in (document at bottom of article) and New Mexico pulled in the rank of number 8.

These findings showed that New Mexico has the third highest numbers of fatal car accidents and people killed in fatal car accidents as well as car thefts and drunk drivers involved in fatal crashes.

New Mexico has the fourth highest percentage of drivers who are uninsured with a metric of about 22%.

Forbes Advisor conducted a survey to reveal the worst driving habits in the country and New Mexico ranked 3rd from self admitted behaviors.

Hawaii leads the nation with the most concerning overall results from the survey with Oregon and New Mexico following closely.

In the past month, New Mexico leads the nation with 22% of drivers admitting to speeding 10-19 mph over the speed limit.

New Mexicos is also second in the country for drivers admitting to driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol as well as passing in no passing zones.

If planning on traveling for the holiday, use caution and try to do your part to make sure everyone can get to where they are going safely.