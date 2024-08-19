2024 Santa Fe Indian Market - KSFR Interviews
1 of 10 — Shyla Spicer
Eric Davis, Shyla Spicer, Tazbah McCullah
2 of 10 — Melissa Shaginoff
Melissa Shaginoff
3 of 10 — GunvorGuttorm.jpg
Gunvor Guttorm
4 of 10 — TomasColbengston.jpg
Tomas Colbengston
5 of 10 — BrittaMarakatt-Labba.jpg
Britta Marakatt-Labba
6 of 10 — PatsyPhillips.jpg
Patsy Phillips
7 of 10 — BrianTaaffe.jpg
Brian Taaffe
8 of 10 — WayneGaussoin.jpg
Wayne Gaussoin
9 of 10 — JuniperAnderson.jpg
Juniper Anderson
10 of 10 — DavidNaranjoStinaFolkebrant.jpg
David Naranjo & Stina Folkebrant
Tazbah McCullah (KSFR General Manager) and Eric Davis (KSFR Content Director) sit down with several featured artists of the Santa Fe Indian Market as well as staff of the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts (MoCNA). August 17, 2024
Shyla Spicer (Yakama) - President and CEO Native Arts and Cultures Foundation (NACF)
Melissa Shaginoff (Ahtna and Paiute) - Artist and Curator, Common Thread
Gunvor Guttorm (Sámi, Norway) - Artist, Arctic Highways
Tomas Colbengston (Sámi, Sweden) - Artist, Arctic Highways
Britta Marakatt-Labba (Sámi, Sweden) - Artist, Arctic Highways
Patsy Phillips (Cherokee) - Director, IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts (MoCNA)
Brian Taaffe (Taos Pueblo) - Artist and Staff, IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts (MoCNA)
Wayne Gaussoin (Picuris, Diné) - Artist and Museum Educator, IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts (MoCNA)
Juniper Anderson (Diné, Ho-Chunk) - Student and Artist, IAIA
Stina Folkebrant (Sámi) and David Naranjo (Santa Clara, San Juan, & Cochiti Pueblos) - Artists