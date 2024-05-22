Senator Heinrich Marks 10th Anniversary of National Monument

U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich of New Mexico released a statement in recognition of the 10-year anniversary of the designation of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument.

Senator Heinrich said, “On the ten-year anniversary of Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks designation as a National Monument, two things are clear: the economic impact has been huge and the community pride is even bigger. While not all of the impacts of monument designation are quantifiable, the numbers do tell an extraordinary story. Since the designation, more than 60% of the total visitors to the Monument have been local residents. Proof that the designation has done more than show the world how amazing this region is; it’s also encouraged more New Mexicans to explore our own public lands.”

Working alongside community members, Heinrich was instrumental in establishing the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks as a National Monument. Monument designation protected nearly 500,000 acres stretching across the Organ, Doña Ana, Potrillo, Robledo and Uvas mountains, home to many game animals, like pronghorn sheep and deer, as well as rare plants and animals, some found nowhere else in the world.

Heinrich delivered a keynote address commemorating the anniversary at a community event hosted by the Friends of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument.

In 2013, Heinrich introduced the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks Conservation Act.

On May 21, 2014, Heinrich joined retired U.S. Senator Jeff Bingaman and then-U.S. Senator Tom Udall, community leaders from New Mexico, and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell for President Barack Obama’s signing ceremony of the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument Proclamation at the Department of Interior.