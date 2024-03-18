SFCC Car Show Registration is Open

The Santa Fe Community College has opened registration for the 3rd annual Broken Parts Club Car Show on April 26th.

The Broken Parts Club is the student car club of SFCCs Automotive technologies.

The show will be from 10am - 2pm on Friday April 26th outside the automotive technologies center on the SFCC Campus, 6401 Richards Ave.

The judging categories will be: Domestic, European, Imports, Classics, and Owned by Individuals 21 and Younger.

Low riders are welcome.

The winners will be getting light prizes and a special trophy that will be made by the SFCC welding department.

Those who are interested should register with the Director of Automotive Technologies Julia Furry at julia.furry@sfcc.edu or by phone at (505)428-1177. Space is limited.

Attending the show to spectate is open to the public.

All the students in the Broken Parts Club are studying Automotive technologies at SFCC.

Automotive Technologies at SFCC has a 17000 SqFt state of the art facility that offers a well equipped space for students to to practice and gain experience to earn an Automotive Service Excellence in up to 8 categories.

Students can also earn an Associates of Applied Science in Automotive Technologies.

The Automotive Technologies Program has earned accreditation from the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence.