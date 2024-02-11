New Mexico May Allow Official E-Drivers Licenses

The Senate Judiciary committee unanimously voted for a due pass of Senate Bill 88.

The Electronic Driver's License Credential bill amendes the motor vehicle code to allow the issuing of electronic credentials for a driver's license or identification card to supplement the physical version of the card.

Bill Sponsor Senator Roberto Gonzales Presented SB 88 to the committee.

“Bill 88 Committee substitute amends the Code of Motor Vehicles to allow the Motor Vehicle Division of the Tax and Revenue Department to issue a mobile drivers license or ID to someone who has a traditional plastic credential. Drivers licenses were originally intended to indicate that a person has authority to drive, but over time the drivers license has become the primary document used to identify people in the United States. Although, MVD can issue mobile drivers licenses without further legislation this bill will provide guidance on where they can be used and accepted.”

The Electronic Credentials would be issued from a state approved electronic application, and a digital copy, image or photograph would not be sufficient in fulfilling the requirements of the digital license or ID.

The bill allows the Taxation and Revenue Department to organize verification systems and mobile device applications and allows them to charge a fee if they see it as fit.

It would still be a requirement that a driver would have to possess and be able to present the physical license to an official while operating a motor vehicle.

Failure to do so could result in a fine.