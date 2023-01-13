01/12/2023 with Wayne Lee

A joy to welcome Santa Fe poet, musician, and former music critic, Wayne Lee, back into the studio ahead of his workshop The Music of Poetry. Wayne’s innate sensitivity takes listeners deep into the rhythms of poetry and lyrics and the perceptive range of the human voice that through poetry bridges cultures often divided. Beginning with a poem honoring his beloved Nana, who lived to 100 and inspired then-four-year-old Wayne’s love of music, this interview is rich with emotion and rare wisdom. Connect with Wayne at wayneleepoet.com