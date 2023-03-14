Creative Industries Could Get Boost In New Mexico

A bill to establish a creative industries division of New Mexico’s Economic Development Department is on its way to the Senate Floor.

HB8 would support emerging businesses engaged in creative enterprises, including the performing, visual and literary arts, entertainment, media, and other applied arts and design.

It would be separate from New Mexico’s film division.

The budget includes a $2 million in non recurring funding for the division.

Bill sponsor House Majority Whip Reena Szczepanski says it’s an industry New Mexico needs to encourage to help grow.

“We really feel that this is an economic sector that is ripe for focus and development. We have had an outpouring of support from creative professionals from all over the state,” she said. “This sector currently provides $5.6 billion to New Mexico’s economy.”

Under the bill the creative industries division would support entrepreneurs and small businesses in creative industries, support educational and workforce training, identify and help establish public infrastructure to support creative industries and serve as an information clearinghouse by providing resources and opportunities to creative industry stakeholders and act as a liaison between creative industries-related businesses and organizations.