Gender-affirming and reproductive protections bill gets a "do-pass"

A bill seeking to protect the privacy of providers, recipients and others who engage in reproductive and gender-affirming healthcare, is through its first legislative committee.

The protections in SB13 include shielding these individuals from certain civil or criminal liability or professional disciplinary action.

The bill describes “gender-affirming healthcare” as the psychological, behavioral, surgical, pharmaceutical and medical care, services and supplies provided to support an individual’s gender identity.

“Reproductive health care” is described under the same language, but applies it as it relates to the human reproductive system.

SB 13 would also protect the spread of information regarding individuals who seek or who have received either reproductive or gender-affirming health care.

Protections would also look to extend for individuals who are coming from out-of-state into New Mexico to seek care, especially when they come from a state where some of the procedures related to this care are currently illegal.

Senator Gregg Schmedes, who was the resident doctor on the committee, had issues with language in the bill, seemingly putting a standard of care above the well-being of the patient.

“My main concerns with this bill is, are we so divided that we are going to lose track and take our eyes off the patient in developing a standard of care and refuse to work with each other and both sides are going to have a lower standard of care? Because we have to have diversity of perspective.”

Schmedes also touched on the bill possibly interfering with IPRA and doctors looking to get licenses in other states.

The bill was accepted by a majority of the rest of the committee and was given a do-pass on a 5-3 vote.

Committee member Martin Hickey said the passage of the bill is a sign that the world around them is changing and they are changing with it.

“We’re kind of beyond where the world is today and we really need to respect their viewpoints about this as gender and how it is identified and experienced, and I really want to emphasize that word “experienced” by the individual and how it evolves and having the freedom to live that experience is very critical.”

The bill now moves to the Senate Judiciary Committee.