Legislation to make Daylight Savings permanent gets a "do-pass"

Sponsored by Senator Cliff Pirtle, the bill seeks to make Daylight Savings Time (DST) the permanent time standard in the state.

The one catch to this bill is the fact that it would only go into effect after the federal law mandating time is amended to authorize a state to exempt itself from reverting to standard time.

Meaning if this legislation is passed and signed by the governor, it would only tigger into effect after this takes place.

The bill also faced scrutiny from several people during the public comment section portion of the Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee meeting.

Many cited the health and public effects of having permanent DST, including students and adults waking up and going to school/work in the dark, myths about a stronger economy due to longer evening sunlight and effects on health.

In response to the medical reports shared, Pirtle acknowledged their validity, but said with time, these effects would subside.

“All those medical reports, they are valid. There’s more heart attacks, there are sleep issues, there are car accidents, but that is because of the change forward into Daylight Savings Time. If we stick with it, those go away.”

Members of the committee all agreed that the time change is something all of their constituents have said needs to end, by any means necessary.

The bill was given a do-pass by the committee, on a 6-2 vote.

A separate bill was also heard during the committee meeting that would solely put New Mexico on standard time, but it was deadlocked on a 4-4 vote.