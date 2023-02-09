Immigrant detention prohibition bill receives do-pass recommendation

The prohibition of the housing or detaining of individuals for federal civil immigration violations and agreements with privately owned immigration detention facilities is one step close to being a reality, after it passed its first Senate committee on Wednesday.

New Mexico is home to three such facilities, located in Cibola, Otero and Torrance counties.

According to testimonies from the expert witness and several members of the public, these facilities are rife with the physical and mental mistreatment of individuals who are detained in immigration matters.

Stories were shared of these detainees being denied access to the outside, flashing lights at night that prevented them from sleeping and several attempts by individuals to take their own lives.

One of the bill’s sponsors, Senator Moe Maestas said this bill will hopefully start the national conversation to change federal immigration laws.

“New Mexico needs to lead on this issue. The Anti-immigrant sentiment in this building is way less, if not gone, than 10 years and we’re very grateful for all the members for toning that stuff down. New Mexico being a border state and being who we are, we have to lead on this issue and I believe if we pass this bill, then it will have a ripple effect nationally to change immigration policy in the near future”

The bill passed the Senate Health and Public Affairs committee on a 5-2 vote with two member being excused.

The bill will now move to the Senate judiciary committee next, where it will be heard and if passed, moved to the Senate floor.