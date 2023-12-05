For holiday scammers, it's the most wonderful time of the year.

Holiday shoppers will spend billions of dollars this season, and as usual fraudsters will follow the money. During last year’s holiday season, an AARP survey revealed that more than 75% of U.S. consumers reported that they experienced some type of fraud. Cyber shoppers are the most vulnerable.

In this report, KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper talks with AARP fraud expert, Amy Nofziger about holiday shopping scams and what consumers can do to avoid them. The list of scams includes fraudulent social media ads, fake package delivery notices, gift card schemes, bogus deals on hard-to-find items and imposter texts and websites.

The fraudsters may be international or home-grown. The victims can be anyone, although seniors are often targeted.

If you think you’ve been a victim of a holiday shopping scam, call the AARP Fraud Watch helpline at 877-908-3360.