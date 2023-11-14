© 2023
Business

AAA offers tips for Thanksgiving travel

KSFR | By Mary Lou Cooper
Published November 14, 2023 at 1:15 PM MST
Another simple sleigh
pmarkham
/
Creative Commons CC BY-SA 2.0
Another simple sleigh

This Thanksgiving season 55 million Americans will hit the roads and rails and skies and seas to spend holidays with friends and family. And most of us will drive.

KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper talked with American Automobile Association (AAA) spokesperson Doug Shupe to get travel tips for the upcoming Thanksgiving holidays.

According to INRIX, a provider of transportation data, the worst day for those driving is the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. To avoid the heaviest holiday traffic, leave early in the morning before rush hour or after 6 p.m.

If you are flying, the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving are the busiest days as are the Sunday and Monday after the holiday. Make plans to arrive at the airport two hours in advance for domestic flights and three hours in advance for international flights.

Shupe asks travelers to be patient and kind to airport and airline staff who are likely overwhelmed and not at home with their own families.

To check out the complete AAA Thanksgiving travel report, click on:  https://newsroom.aaa.com/2023/11/aaa-thanksgiving-holiday-travel-period-forecast/
Mary Lou Cooper
Mary Lou Cooper reports on consumer issues for KSFR as well as on politics and elder affairs. She has worked for the U.S. Congress as well as for the Nevada and Tennessee legislatures, and remains a political junkie. She worked many years for an association of Western state legislatures and was a contributor to “Capitol Ideas,” a national magazine about state government. In 2016 Cooper received a public service award from the New Mexico Broadcasting Association for her KSFR story on Internet romance scams. She has received journalism awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and from the National Federation of Press Women. She grew up in Oak Ridge, TN and received her BA from Emory University in Atlanta and her MA from the University of Texas Austin. She also holds fiction and screenwriting certificates from the University of Washington.
