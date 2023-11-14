AAA offers tips for Thanksgiving travel

This Thanksgiving season 55 million Americans will hit the roads and rails and skies and seas to spend holidays with friends and family. And most of us will drive.

KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper talked with American Automobile Association (AAA) spokesperson Doug Shupe to get travel tips for the upcoming Thanksgiving holidays.

According to INRIX, a provider of transportation data, the worst day for those driving is the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. To avoid the heaviest holiday traffic, leave early in the morning before rush hour or after 6 p.m.

If you are flying, the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving are the busiest days as are the Sunday and Monday after the holiday. Make plans to arrive at the airport two hours in advance for domestic flights and three hours in advance for international flights.

Shupe asks travelers to be patient and kind to airport and airline staff who are likely overwhelmed and not at home with their own families.

To check out the complete AAA Thanksgiving travel report, click on: https://newsroom.aaa.com/2023/11/aaa-thanksgiving-holiday-travel-period-forecast/

