KSFR at Santa Fe Indian Market Interviews, IAIA MoCNA
Tazbah McCullah (KSFR General Manager) and Eric Davis (KSFR Content Director) sit down with several artists, staff, and vendors at the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts during the Santa Fe Indian Market, August 19th 2023.
Jean Lamarr
Print maker & IAIA MoCNA Featured Artist, Paiute and Pit River Tribes
Eddie "Cactus Eddie" Vargas
Assistant Manager for MoCNA Store & Lloyd Kiva New Gallery Manager
Patsy Phillips
MoCNA Executive Director, Cherokee Nation
Jontay Kahm
Fashion Designer & IAIA Alum, Plains Cree
Wayne Nez Gaussoin and Ehren Kee Natay
Gaussoin - Jeweler, Picuris and Diné. Natay - Multi-media artist, Navajo Nation
Tatiana Lomaheftewa-Singer and Shannon Christy Hooper
Lomaheftewa-Singer - MoCNA Curator of Collections, Hopi & Choctaw. Hooper - Artist/model & IAIA BFA graduate, Fallon Paiute Shoshone.
Kaylin Yazzie
Skoden Coffee, Windowrock