Community

KSFR at Santa Fe Indian Market Interviews, IAIA MoCNA

KSFR
Published August 25, 2023 at 11:04 AM MDT
Tazbah McCullah, Tatiana Lomahaftewa-Singer, Shannon Hooper, Eric Davis

Tazbah McCullah (KSFR General Manager) and Eric Davis (KSFR Content Director) sit down with several artists, staff, and vendors at the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts during the Santa Fe Indian Market, August 19th 2023.

Jean Lamarr
Print maker & IAIA MoCNA Featured Artist, Paiute and Pit River Tribes
Eddie "Cactus Eddie" Vargas
Assistant Manager for MoCNA Store & Lloyd Kiva New Gallery Manager

Patsy Phillips
MoCNA Executive Director, Cherokee Nation

Jontay Kahm
Fashion Designer & IAIA Alum, Plains Cree

Wayne Nez Gaussoin and Ehren Kee Natay
Gaussoin - Jeweler, Picuris and Diné. Natay - Multi-media artist, Navajo Nation

Tatiana Lomaheftewa-Singer and Shannon Christy Hooper
Lomaheftewa-Singer - MoCNA Curator of Collections, Hopi & Choctaw. Hooper - Artist/model & IAIA BFA graduate, Fallon Paiute Shoshone.

Tatiana Lomaheftewa-Singer
MoCNA Curator of Collections, Hopi & Choctaw
Kaylin Yazzie
Skoden Coffee, Windowrock

Bryson Meyers, Printmaker, Chippewa-Cree. Unfortunately due to technical issues, our interview with Bryson did not make it on the broadcast.

