Doggy DNA: To Test or not to test, Part 2

In our human quest to find our genetic roots, millions of people are buying commercial DNA test kits like Ancestry.com and 23andMe. But wait, if our pets are part of our family, don’t we want to know their origins as well?

Sixty-five million US households own dogs. And we spend a lot of money on them. It’s a market that cries out for commercial doggy DNA testing.

So what are these DNA tests for dogs, and what do they measure? Why do dog owners buy these tests which can cost anywhere from under a $100 to $300 and up? How accurate are doggy DNA tests? And what should dog owners do with the results?

Part 1 of our Doggy DNA story, KSFR met Sky, a rescue dog with unclear parentage. And we took a look at a Canadian Broadcasting Company investigation into the accuracy of DNA tests for dog breeds. In part 2 of our Doggy DNA story, KSFR reached out to a veterinary geneticist for Embark Veterinary, Inc., a leading commercial Doggy DNA test company. We also talked with a canine genetics expert from the University of California, Davis. We learned about the pros and cons of Doggy DNA tests and that tests for health issues are likely more accurate than tests for breed. But dog owners are advised to handle these results with care.

This story is dedicated to dog owners, dog lovers and curious people.