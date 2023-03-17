KSFR reporter wins first place in 2023 New Mexico Press Women contest

KSFR is pleased to announce that reporter Mary Lou Cooper took home first place for a 3-part story collection called Election 2022: What Voters Need to Know. The prize was awarded by the New Mexico Press Women as part of its 2023 communications contest.

The category was Radio Special Programming. As a NMPW first-place winner, Cooper’s story will go on to compete at the National Federation of Press Women later this year.

The Elections 2022 report included segments on:

Voters Don’t Like Negative Ads, but They Work;

Experts Sounds Alarm about Phony Political Action Committees; and

Get Ready for Election 2022 New Mexico.

Cooper also snagged a second place award in the radio interview category for her report on a Santa Fe dentist who spearheaded a relief drive for Ukraine.

The New Mexico Press Women is an affiliate of the National Federation of Press Women, an organization of women and men who are professional journalists and communicators.