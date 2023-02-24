Indigenous People Amended Into Crime Victim Reparation Act

SB414 is an amendment to the Crime Victims Reparation Act, extending eligibility for reparation to include missing and murdered Indigenous People.

It allows reparations for missing or murdered indigenous people who were victims of a crime.

The Crime Victim Reparation Act allows victims or dependents to apply to the commission for up to $20,000 to help with Medical, Counseling, Loss of Wages and Funeral expenses.

Senator Benny Shendo Jr. wants to know about the extent of the bill's jurisdiction.

“If a native person got killed in Albuquerque, they're covered under this reparation act right because they're under the jurisdiction of the state. But what we are talking about is those individuals that were killed or went missing from the reservations, is that what we're trying to get at with this?”

Committee Chair and bill sponsor Senator Shannon Pinto says Jurisdiction is something that's being worked on as consent is needed of the Tribes, Nations and Pueblos.

Pinto says that’s why this legislation is needed for when localities fail.

“We know that jurisdiction is an enormous hurdle that has not been tackled with this. We have some people that have tried to do police reports in their local law enforcement, for example the Nation, and nothing is generated. They go on to the county and it seems like the state is the entity that does a report.”

If a proper report has not been filed these crimes are not counted and victims or dependents cannot apply for reparations. Senate Bill 414 will go on to the Judiciary Committee.

