Rep. Stansbury hands out Valentine's cards to veterans

KSFR | By Gino Gutierrez
Published February 14, 2023 at 12:23 AM MST
9W2A1170.jpg
Gino Gutierrez
/
KSFR News
Rep. Melanie Stansbury speaks with a veteran while handing out Valentine's cards on Monday, February 13, 2023.

Representative Melanie Stansbury spent the eve of Valentine’s Day handing out handmade cards to veterans at the Raymond G. Murphy Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

These cards were made by students from Kirtland and Wherry Elementary Schools.

9W2A1126.jpg
Gino Gutierrez
/
KSFR News
A box full of handmade Valentine's cards made by local students

This marks the second year that Stansbury coordinated the First Congressional District’s annual Valentine’s for Veterans project.

With familial ties to those who served, Stansbury understands the commitment these individuals made to their country.

“New Mexico has one of the highest numbers of people from our state who’ve actually served in the military across all demographics and all communities and this is such an awesome way to thank our veterans for their services and show our appreciation. The continued service and tradition that New Mexico has in servicing our country and our military”

9W2A1129.jpg
Gino Gutierrez
/
KSFR News
Messages written to veterans hung inside the Raymond G. Murphy Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Gino Gutierrez was born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A lifelong resident of New Mexico, Gino found interest in broadcasting after falling in love with sports and sports broadcasting. He attended the University of New Mexico, where he majored in mass media journalism. While at UNM, he worked the New Mexico Daily Lobo, serving as both sports and managing editor. He can also be heard providing play-by-play commentary for the NA3HL New Mexico Ice Wolves.
