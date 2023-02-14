Rep. Stansbury hands out Valentine's cards to veterans

Representative Melanie Stansbury spent the eve of Valentine’s Day handing out handmade cards to veterans at the Raymond G. Murphy Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

These cards were made by students from Kirtland and Wherry Elementary Schools.

Gino Gutierrez / KSFR News A box full of handmade Valentine's cards made by local students

This marks the second year that Stansbury coordinated the First Congressional District’s annual Valentine’s for Veterans project.

With familial ties to those who served, Stansbury understands the commitment these individuals made to their country.

“New Mexico has one of the highest numbers of people from our state who’ve actually served in the military across all demographics and all communities and this is such an awesome way to thank our veterans for their services and show our appreciation. The continued service and tradition that New Mexico has in servicing our country and our military”