Santa Fe Chamber Legislative Reception Returns

For the first time since 2020, the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce held its legislative reception Monday night bringing together state lawmakers with local elected officials and constituents from around the state.

Chamber President and CEO Bridget Dixson says over 800 people signed up to attend the reception at the Santa Fe Convention Center.

With a 60-day session the legislature will have a lot to discuss.

Dixson says the Chamber has several priorities it would like to see the legislature look into.

“I think some of the issues are obviously crime, that’s a big bill that’s a big bill that’s on there as we are really (working) to keep our businesses safe. Housing always continues to be a challenge for us in Santa Fe,” she said. “Sen. Linda Rodriguez has a good bill that’s coming out that helps support some housing in our community and always child care. That’s one of the number one reasons people can’t get back to work is the lack of child care.”

Other issues the Chamber is supporting include a Broadband policy that would increase private sector investment and innovation by eliminating barriers to deployment including increased partnership between “middle mile” and “last mile” operators.

The Chamber opposes any policies that would support “out-of- state” businesses over New Mexico ones, increasing regulations and hiking taxes on small and local businesses, counties, municipalities and residents.

The State Chamber of Commerce heard Tuesday morning from officials including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham at La Fonda on the Plaza in Santa Fe during their Business Day.