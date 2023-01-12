01/06/2022 with Joe Saul-Sehy and Emily Guy Birken, authors of Stacked: Your Super-Serious Guide to Modern Money Management

Start off the New Year with a quick health check-up of our finances with Stacking Benjamins podcaster Joe Saul-Sehy and colleague Emily Guy Birken. Their new book, Stacked: Your Super-Serious Guide to Modern Money Management, is fun and easy to read for everyone, millionaires or college students alike. We discuss insurance, smart investing, and against all past financial advice: why emotions can actually be helpful when dealing with our money! Published by Avery (Penguin) www.stackingbenjamins.com