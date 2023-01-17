© 2023
The Last Word

10/13/2022 with Dr. Temple Grandin

Published October 13, 2022 at 3:40 PM MDT

A rare privilege to interview Dr. Temple Grandin professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University, bestselling author and outspoken advocate for the autism community. Dr. Grandin reveals her very personal journey from being non-verbal as a child to the highly respected scientist, activist and sought-after problem solver she is today as a visual thinker. Some of the greatest inventors and makers of our time (and before) were and are visual thinkers. Are you ? Her new book Visual Thinking: The Hidden Gifts of People Who Think in Pictures, Patterns and Abstractions. Published by Penguin Random House www.templegrandin.com

