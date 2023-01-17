10/06/2022 with Connie Nelson

A sensitive and very personal interview with Connie Nelson about her new book Cavalier: The Story of An Unsolved Murder in A Small Town. In 1986, Connie’s close friend Jack was stabbed to death in his home in rural North Dakota and his murder is still one of over 250,000 unsolved cases in the United States. Written as a “true crime memoir” in part to honor Jack and in part to make sense of and piece together disparate clues largely ignored by law enforcement, Connie takes us on a journey we hope to never have to take ourselves. www.connielnelson.com