08/25/2022 with Chantel Prat

Delighted to interview Professor Chantel Prat, a cognitive neuroscientist who has been described as “making neurons sing and dendrites dance.” A fascinating 23 minutes discussing her new, very readable book The Neuroscience of You: How Every Brain is Different and How to Understand Yours. Are you more inclined to be “left brained” or “right brained” and can we train our own brains to think differently? Why do languages or mathematics seem to come effortlessly to some people while the rest of us struggle to grasp the basics? Are we born that way? These and other questions answered or at least ruminated upon! www.chantelprat.com