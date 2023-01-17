08/04/2022 with Judith Fein and Paul Ross Part 2

We continue our conversation and pilgrimage to Minkowitz in Ukraine with Paul Ross and Judith Fein. Their journey a few years ago predated this year’s new horrors inflicted upon a beautiful land tossed back and forth in blood since at least the 15th century. What were the six, small facts that Judie’s grandma recounted of her youth in the shtetl and how did they form clues to lead Paul and Judie to their ancestral village? Who did they meet and how important is simply being completely in the moment critical for all of us who love to travel? How do you become fully present, how do you stumble upon people and places with such synchronistic timing? And did they ever find the village of Minkowitz and what happened just before they arrived? The Spoon from Minkowitz: A Bittersweet Roots Journey to Ancestral Lands. www.globaladventure.us