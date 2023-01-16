© 2023
The Last Word

05/05/2022 with Julie Hliboki

Published January 16, 2023 at 3:48 PM MST

As a Quaker interfaith chaplain and practicing Buddhist, gifted writer, poet, artist and quilter Julie Hliboki guides us compassionately through life’s fluid stages.
Her sixth book Going to Essence: Aging into Wisdom with Intention and Grace serves a need we may not be aware we have, including the need to practice intention and grace now, at whatever age life finds us. That practice may help us when emerging from loss or facing impossible decisions. In this gentle, open-hearted interview Julie reads from Going to Essence and we explore friendship, support possibilities and beauty. www.juliehliboki.com

