05/05/2022 with Joanie Puma

A feast of poetry from Joanie Puma reading from Longing Distance: Poems of Love, Lust and Geography. Once described as “fortunate enough to inhabit a sheltered corner of the New York publishing world” as a staff writer on The New Yorker, Joanie sits down in the KSFR studio with me to read poems that disturb, uplift and revel in life’s idiosyncrasies. How do we live in all our skins at the same time? Poetry as an art form and an incisive commentary on humanity’s multiverse of emotions, actions and inactions. Come and meet Joanie this Saturday, May 7 at 1:00 o’clock at Southside Library on Jaguar Drive.