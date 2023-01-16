04/21/2022 with Eugenia Zukerman

How do you chronicle the journey into Alzheimer’s from the inside out?Internationally renowned flutist and writer Eugenia Zukerman takes up her pen to describe her days and delightful life in prose and poetry that sweeps away many preconceived ideas held by those of us who fear a diagnosis of dementia for ourselves or close family. Like Falling Through a Cloud: A Lyrical Memoir of Coping with Forgetfulness, Confusion and a Dreaded Diagnosis is filled with beauty and perception and joy. Hold this exquisitely designed book in your hands and hear Eugenia’s voice and passion inspire you. www.eugeniazukerman.com