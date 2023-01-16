03/10/2022 with Dr. Adrienne Youdim, author of "Hungry for More: Stories and Science to Inspire Weight Loss From the Inside Out"

Earlier in her career Adrienne Youdim, M.D. was the medical director of the Center for Weight Loss at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. She observed that clients’ desire to lose weight very often masked a deeper desire for something more meaningful in their lives. For the past 15 years her private practice has revealed that many of us are hungry for more, inspiring her book Hungry for More: Stories and Science to Inspire Weight Loss from The Inside Out. In this interview Dr. Adrienne asks you what you’re really hungry for. Your own answer may surprise you, mine did. www.dradrienneyoudim.com