02/10/2022 with Kerri Maher, author of The Paris Bookseller

Listen and be transported to the excitement, cafes, and art of the bohemian Left Bank of 1920’s Paris with author Kerri Maher who literally embodies the spirit and mind of courageous bookseller Sylvia Beach. In her new novel, The Paris Bookseller, Maher weaves the true story of the creation of the famous bookstore, Shakespeare and Company, and Sylvia’s intrepid saga to overcome censorship to publish the first edition of James Joyce’s groundbreaking Ulysses and “smuggle” it into prohibition-era New York City.

A sumptuous novel, taste “forbidden” love and delicious food, and sit in Beach’s wonderful bookstore with the “cultural creatives” of their time, Ezra Pound, Ernest Hemingway, Gertrude Stein, Pablo Picasso, Jean Cocteau, and of course Joyce himself. How does an historical novelist bring her legendary characters to life? www.kerrimaher.com