The Last Word

01/27/2022 with Miriam Sagan

Published January 16, 2023 at 11:10 AM MST

A true delight to welcome Santa Fe’s Miriam Sagan, creative writing teacher and gifted, award-winning author of over 30 books of poetry, memoir and fiction. Miriam joins me today to read from her new collection Start Again. A fascinating and intimate conversation revealing that poetry doesn’t necessarily have to stem from anger or disillusionment, but that careful observation and perception offer both the writer and the reader a doorway to profound understanding, hope and joy.

Miriam has a zoom presentation and reading on Tuesday February 1st sponsored by Santa Fe Community College. Register at http://www.sfcc.edu/events/
Start Again is published by Red Mountain Press and available locally and from online vendors.

