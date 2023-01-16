01/27/2022 with Miriam Sagan

A true delight to welcome Santa Fe’s Miriam Sagan, creative writing teacher and gifted, award-winning author of over 30 books of poetry, memoir and fiction. Miriam joins me today to read from her new collection Start Again. A fascinating and intimate conversation revealing that poetry doesn’t necessarily have to stem from anger or disillusionment, but that careful observation and perception offer both the writer and the reader a doorway to profound understanding, hope and joy.

Miriam has a zoom presentation and reading on Tuesday February 1st sponsored by Santa Fe Community College. Register at http://www.sfcc.edu/events/

Start Again is published by Red Mountain Press and available locally and from online vendors.