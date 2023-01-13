01/20/2022 with Jane Shoenfeld and Donald Levering

A privilege and a wonderful treat to interview one of Santa Fe’s most gifted poets, Donald Levering with fine artist Jane Shoenfeld who has recently published her first book of poetry and paintings, Petals in The Tunnel. Jane and Donald read today ahead of their February events and listeners will learn what and who has inspired their new work and perhaps feel inspired themselves.

On Thursday, February 3rd Jane brings her exquisite art and poetry to life with fellow painter Bill Sortino at the opening of "Paintings and Poetry: The Center Cannot Hold" from 5:00–7:00 at Santa Fe Community College’s Visual Arts Gallery. The exhibit will be up through February 24th. The following evening, Feb 4th they read new works together at 6:00 pm at The Strata Gallery in The Design Center, 418 Cerrillos Rd.

And on Friday, February 11th, Donald offers a free poetry workshop, “Poems on Paintings,” where participants will write poems on the Shoenfeld/Sortino exhibit. The workshop is from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the Visual Arts Gallery, SFCC. Email dlevering@cybermesa.com or jane@skyfields.net to attend the workshop.

www.donaldlevering.com

www.janeshoenfeld.com