© 2022
Broadcasting Live from Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business

PNM seeks first rate increase in six years

KSFR | By Gino Gutierrez
Published December 7, 2022 at 7:44 AM MST
Electrical grid towers
John Antczak
/
AP
Electrical grid towers

For the first time since 2016, Public Service Company of New Mexico, or as it’s better known as PNM has filed for its first rate increase.

PNM says the increase should cost customers an extra $.75 per month if it's approved by state regulators.

This rate hike proposal was shared with the media on Monday afternoon.

PNM Senior Vice President for Public Policy Ron Darnell said in the press conference that several factors played into this decision.

“There are several key points that I would like to emphasize this afternoon. Today, PNM filed for 2024 rate change. Our request was significantly offset by the transition out of coal with the closure of the San Juan Generating Station. This request was further offset by our management to our transition to sustainable energy.”

The savings PNM got from the shutdown of the San Juan Generating Station is reflected in the minimal impact to customer’s monthly bills.

The shutdown lowered PNM’s annual recovery rate by about $260 million.

Still, PNM is seeking $336 million in additional annual funds to help recoup $2.6 billion they either spent on investments to the grid in 2019 or additional ones it will make over the next year.

If approved by the Public Regulations Commission, these new rates would take effect in January of 2024 and would represent almost a 9% rate hike for all PNM residential, commercial and industrial customers. 

Business
Gino Gutierrez
Gino Gutierrez was born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A lifelong resident of New Mexico, Gino found interest in broadcasting after falling in love with sports and sports broadcasting. He attended the University of New Mexico, where he majored in mass media journalism. While at UNM, he worked the New Mexico Daily Lobo, serving as both sports and managing editor. He can also be heard providing play-by-play commentary for the Lobo Hockey Network.
See stories by Gino Gutierrez