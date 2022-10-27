© 2022
Business

Governor breaks ground on new expansion for Albuquerque research company

KSFR | By Gino Gutierrez
Published October 27, 2022 at 9:20 PM MDT
Gino Gutierrez
KSFR News
(From left to right) Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Curia CEO John Ratliff, Economic Development Department Secretary Alicia Keyes celebrate the groundbreaking for this new expansion

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham was in Albuquerque Thursday morning to celebrate the groundbreaking of contract research and manufacturing company Curia’s expansion to their existing Albuquerque campus.

According to their website, Curia offers products and services across the drug development spectrum that help their partners turn their idea into real-world impact.

During the pandemic, they manufactured and distributed the COVID-19 vaccine in Albuquerque.

Part of the reason this expansion was possible was due to the state kicking in up to $5 million in assistance funds through the Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) job creation fund.

With this assistance, Curia is expected to add up to 274 employees with an average salary of $50,000.

Governor Lujan Grisham said the investment in Curia will lead to more growth in New Mexico.

“Bioscience, intelligent manufacturing are two key issue that are ripe for growth and how delighted am I to be here today to announce $5 million that gets us to a place where you can invest $100 million into a secure, smart, innovative, the kind of technology that you heard John and the video, save lives.”

After the speaking portion of the event had concluded, the governor went on a tour of the faculty to see how Curia manufactures and distributes the vaccines and medicine they will be making in the heart of Albuquerque.

The project is estimated to have a potential economic impact of over $1 billion in the next decade. 

Business
Gino Gutierrez
Gino Gutierrez was born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A lifelong resident of New Mexico, Gino found interest in broadcasting after falling in love with sports and sports broadcasting. He attended the University of New Mexico, where he majored in mass media journalism. While at UNM, he worked the New Mexico Daily Lobo, serving as both sports and managing editor. He can also be heard providing play-by-play commentary for the Lobo Hockey Network.
See stories by Gino Gutierrez