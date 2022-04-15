KSFR brings home 2022 state and regional journalism awards

KSFR’s Mary Lou Cooper has won six awards this spring from the New Mexico Press Women 2022 Communications Contest. She took first place for a radio report on COVID-sniffing dog detectives and second place for an on-the-scene report on New Mexico Capitol preparations in the wake of January 6 U.S. Capitol riots. The story on COVID-sniffing dogs is also up for an award from the National Federation of Press Women.

KSFR’s Cooper also took home three 2022 awards from the regional Top of the Rockies Society of Professional Journalists contest with competition across smaller newsrooms in New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming and Utah. KSFR’s report on “Is it safe to take a cruise during the pandemic?” won first place in the health features category. KSFR also took second place in the business features category for “Santa Fe Real Estate Market Sizzles” and third place for the legal feature: “Yes, buying and selling fake vaccination cards is a crime.”

Check out the podcasts of KSFR’s first place 2022 journalism awards at:

COVID-Sniffing Dog Detectives

https://www.ksfr.org/search?s=1&q=covid+dog+dtective#results

Is it safe to take a cruise during the pandemic?

https://www.ksfr.org/search?s=1&q=Is+it+safe+to+take+a+cruise#results