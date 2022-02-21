© 2022
Broadcasting Live from Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Santa Fe Schools Mask Mandate To Run Until March 21

KSFR | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published February 21, 2022 at 3:27 PM MST
Santa Fe Public School Administration Building
Kevin Meerschaert
/
KSFR-FM

March 21st is the target date for masks to become optional in Santa Fe Public Schools. 

Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez made the announcement Monday that the option is now scheduled to take effect after students return from spring break which runs from March 14th to the 18th.

While Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Sante Fe Mayor Allan Webber have lifted state and local mask mandates, Chavez says a survey of the SFSD community showed most who responded would rather wait a while longer.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty about removing the health standards too quickly and then a new variant could show up and really disrupt the children’s learning so it was just our way of making sure we are moving cautiously,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is to really provide a safe learning environment for staff and students.”        

Chavez says when masks become optional it will be up to the parents if they want their children to remain masked for the time being.

He says schools will still have masks on hand for staff and students who want to wear one and other safety protocols will remain in place.         

Tags

Mask MandatesSanta Fe Public School District
Kevin Meerschaert
Kevin Meerschaert comes to Santa Fe from Jacksonville, Florida where he spent the past 20 years covering politics, government and pretty much everything else.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert