Santa Fe Schools Mask Mandate To Run Until March 21

March 21st is the target date for masks to become optional in Santa Fe Public Schools.

Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez made the announcement Monday that the option is now scheduled to take effect after students return from spring break which runs from March 14th to the 18th.

While Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Sante Fe Mayor Allan Webber have lifted state and local mask mandates, Chavez says a survey of the SFSD community showed most who responded would rather wait a while longer.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty about removing the health standards too quickly and then a new variant could show up and really disrupt the children’s learning so it was just our way of making sure we are moving cautiously,” he said. “What we’re trying to do is to really provide a safe learning environment for staff and students.”

Chavez says when masks become optional it will be up to the parents if they want their children to remain masked for the time being.

He says schools will still have masks on hand for staff and students who want to wear one and other safety protocols will remain in place.