Albuquerque Police Department searching for male suspect involved in overnight crime spree

KSFR | By Gino Gutierrez
Published February 21, 2022 at 12:03 PM MST
The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is currently searching for a male suspect that went on a violent crime spree overnight on Sunday.

According to a press release provided by APD, the suspect broke into a business, forced himself into three homes, stole homeowners’ vehicles, kidnapped three people, and shot at bystanders.

The offender was last seen in a silver Toyota Prius on Interstate-40, where he was driving on the wrong side, (westbound on eastbound lanes) and excited onto a dirt road near Coors Blvd. N.W.

Officers were pursuing the Prius, driving on the westbound lanes when they lost sight of the vehicle as it headed north from I-40 towards Fortuna.

Law enforcement are still searching for the Prius and detectives are following up on leads as they attempt to identify the suspect.

