Santa Fe Webber Lifts Local Mask Mandate

On the heels of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham lifting the mask mandate for New Mexico, Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber has lifted the mandate for city facilities.

Webber says Santa Fe has done a great job adapting to COVID as it has evolved and the Governor’s decision shows we’re entering the new phase of the pandemic.

However, Webber says we should all still remain vigilant and while the order is lifted, remember to practice measures to keep safe.

“I want to reiterate, if you feel safer wearing a mask and there are plenty of folks in Santa Fe who have been absolutely committed to wearing masks, staying safe, using hand sanitizer," he said. "Please keep doing whatever makes you feel safe. The Governor’s order doesn’t mean you can’t wear a mask, it means you don’t have to wear a mask.”

City Manager John Blair sent a message to city employees asking all to respect each other’s comfort levels and to recognize that according to the CDC, Santa Fe is still classified as having a high COVID transmission rate.

Webber says Blair will continue to evaluate and review policies, including virtual-only City Council meetings and decide on any changes when appropriate.