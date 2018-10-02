Wake Up Call Tuesday, October 2, 2018

On today's Wake Up Call, we join in Descartes Labs official grand opening in Santa Fe.. CEO Mark Johnson speaks to the Labs' future, while city and state officials join in with their comments on the collaboration among city and state and private sectors on wooing Descartes to Santa Fe. We'll also hear from Lorene Carpenter Mills about her husband, now deceased, Ernie Mills, who founded Dateline, New Mexico. And if you want to help birds, and the environment, you can introduce plants into your garden that will help local bird species. National Audubon Society's Dr. John Rowdan tells us how.