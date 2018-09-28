Wake Up Call September 28, 2018

On today's Wake Up Call, we'll get the update on the morning's Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on Judge Brett Kavanaugh's US Supreme Court nomination hearings on Thursday. A committee vote is scheduled for later in the morning, as four Senators walk out of the room. Also, we'll hear from millennial voters about their take on whether or not to vote in November, and we'll get the latest on a move to make New Mexico the first state in the nation to provide affordable health care through a Medicaid Buy-In program. We take a look at the Annie E. Casey Foundation's report on young adult parents and the obstacles they face, and find out the latest on a Santa Fe city plan to rid local parks of pocket gophers. All on Wake Up Call on KSFR.