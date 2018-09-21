Wake Up Call September 21, 2018

On today's Wake Up Call, KSFR host Ellen Lockyer examines a new trend in Santa Fe.. tap beer to take away at gas and go convenience stores. We'll get a preview of New Mexico Peace Choir's next gig.. right here in Santa Fe, before they hit Carnegie Hall in New York City. And we listen in on a discussion by Native American journalists, outlining the frustration they feel when so-called "mainstream" news media appropriates Indian Country stories - while getting them all wrong. And another one-man show is coming to Santa Fe. Has the mystery surrounding Kaspar Hauser ever been solved? We'll find out on Wake Up Call on KSFR.