KSFR

Wake Up Call September 21, 2018

By Ellen Lockyer 19 minutes ago

On today's Wake Up Call,  KSFR host Ellen Lockyer examines a new trend in Santa Fe.. tap beer  to take away at gas and go convenience stores.  We'll get a preview of New Mexico Peace Choir's next gig.. right here in Santa Fe, before they hit Carnegie Hall in New York City.  And we listen in on a discussion by Native American journalists, outlining the frustration they feel when so-called "mainstream" news media appropriates Indian Country stories - while getting them all wrong.  And another one-man show is coming to Santa Fe. Has the mystery surrounding Kaspar Hauser ever been solved?  We'll find out on Wake Up Call on KSFR.

