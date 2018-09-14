Wake Up Call, September 14, 2018

On today's Wake Up Call, KSFR host Ellen Lockyer visits with Santa Fe Public Schools' Sustainability Program specialist Elena Kayak about an event -- the BASH-- happening Saturday. We'll listen in on a panel of New Mexico reporters as they discuss techno innovation and collaboration in a "rebirth" of local news. And we'll get the upshot on a Hilcorp Energy bid to increase the number of wells the Texas-based company is allowed to drill in the San Juan Basin. Thursday, New Mexico’s Oil and Gas Commission heard arguments in the case. No decision yet, as the hearing will be continued next week. And we examine a new trend: why are adults moving in with their children? All that, and Marketplace Morning Report and local news, on Wake Up Call on KSFR.