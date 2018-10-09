Wake Up Call, October 9,2018

On today's Wake Up Call, we'll hear an interview with Republican state treasurer candidate Arthur Castillo, who speaks with KSFR's Martha Burke about his race. And we get a preview of a Center For Contemporary Arts show featuring images by Janet Russek, David Scheinbaum and Paul Cava. KSFR's Ellen Lockyer speaks with Russek and Scheinbaum about their work in the show, which opens on October 12. Both artists are using innovative techniques to address racism and sexism. And we reprise a feature about an archaeological dig in Jemez Springs, that took most of the summer and wrapped up on October 6. The dig is providing information about the first Jemez peoples to occupy the area.