Wake Up Call, October 12 Fundraiser Edition

On today's Wake Up Call, we'll be asking for your donation for KSFR's Fall Fund Drive. Our normal programming during Wake Up Call will be interrupted from time to time with your co-hosts, Ellen Lockyer and Tom Trowbridge, asking for your financial help in keeping KSFR on the air. We'll also get a preview of Saturday's Fiesta Fela '18 "Afreaka" festival at the Railyard from Kamaju Tadfor, one of the organizers. Also we hear about Santa Fe's efforts to become carbon neutral by the year 2040, and learn how to attract local and migrating birds into your garden.