Wake Up Call October 10, 2018

On today's Wake Up Call, KSFR host Ellen Lockyer interviews two women behind the National Organization for Women, or NOW, Santa Fe chapter, film series at the CCA through the end of this year. On Thursday, they’ll be screening the inspirational story of an unlikely entrepreneur.. and we’ll be talking about that film - Soufra - for a long time. We’ll be hearing more from our guests, Dana Middleton and Lisa Madison, the film's impact producer. And .. tah dah! KSFR news volunteer and SFCC film student Kaela Waldstein has won and Emmy for her work on the International Folk Market in Santa Fe. And we'll get the background on a question coming up before the Santa Fe City Council at Wednesday's meeting: should Santa Fe change its city election date?