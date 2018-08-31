Wake Up Call August 31, 2018

Not too far from Santa Fe, remnants of an ancient home draw interest.. and raise some questions. Wake Up Call host Ellen Lockyer joins archaeologists at a little known Publo site called Dig Giusewa on today's show. And with a three day holiday coming up, we’ll hear safety tips about Labor Day travel. Advocates for low income New Mexicans say a new payday loan law doesn’t’ go far enough.. We'll speak with NM Center on Law and Poverty attorney Lindsay Cutler about it. Plus.. sentencing in a notorious American Indian art fraud case. We’ll get the background on that story and how fraud has hurt Native American artists.