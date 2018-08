On today's Wake Up Call, host Ellen Lockyer speaks with New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty's supervising attorney for health care, Abuko Estrada, about a growing move to provide health care for all New Mexican's through a proposed Medicaid buy-in program. And Sam Minner, president of New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas, speaks with KSFR's Tom Trowbridge about Highlands' future since its accreditation was reaffirmed in July. And a visit with retablo artist Cathering Ferguson, and more.