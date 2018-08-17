Wake Up Call, August 17 2018

On today's Wake Up Call, host Ellen Lockyer speaks with Nora Chavez, outreach coordinator for the Baca Family Historical Project about the rare genetic mutation that causes strokes and other health conditions, and how you can get tested for it for free, if the strain runs in your family. And we'll get an update on a Museum of Contemporary Native Arts upcoming panel discusion, Native Arts and Policy - Resilience and Rights, at the Museum on Saturday. KSFR interviews Rick West and Andrea Hanley about the discussion which links arts and culture to international human rights legislation.